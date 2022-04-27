Transition team announces slogan for incoming gov't's administrative vision
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The slogan for the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government's administrative vision has been chosen to be "A Republic of Korea that leaps anew, a people's nation of co-prosperity," the transition team said Wednesday.
The first part of the slogan reflects the "calling of the times," while the second half reflects the people's demands, Choi Jong-hag, a transition team member, said during a press briefing.
The phrases were chosen through conversations with Yoon and transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo and through a close examination of their speeches.
Choi said the four principles in running state affairs will be the national interest, pragmatism, fairness and common sense.
He also said the six administrative goals will be a competent government, dynamic innovative growth, productive customized welfare, a leading global nation, balanced regional development, and science and technology.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats