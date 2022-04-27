Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Inc. acquires controlling stake in SiC power chip maker

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Inc., the holding company of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Wednesday it is acquiring a majority stake in a local silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor manufacturer as it seeks to further advance into electric vehicle component business.

SK said it is spending 120 billion won (US$94.8 million) to raise its stake in Yes Power Technix to 95.81 percent from the current 33.6 percent.

Power semiconductor works as a controller or switch to handle and withstand large currents in electric or electronic devices, such as electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and 5-generation communication networks.

SiC power chips are rapidly replacing silicon-based power semiconductors due to their enhanced durability, efficiency and safety in high-temperature or high-voltage environments.

Yes Power Technix, founded in 2017, is the country's sole power semiconductor company specializing in the design and manufacture of silicon carbide power chips widely used in electric vehicles.

With the acquisition, SK is expected to bolster facility investment to tap deeper into the promising SiC power chip market.

SK said it aims to expand the power semiconductor lineups to other high value-added products such as gallium nitride (GaN) SiC power chips, used in satellite communication and radar devices.

