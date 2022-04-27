Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has a "strong will" to keep his election promise to raise soldiers' monthly salary to 2 million won (US$1,580), a spokesperson of Yoon's transition team said Wednesday.
"The president-elect has a very strong will to keep (the pledge)," said transition team spokesperson Shin Yong-hyun. "The team's subcommittees on security, planning and economy are having discussions on ways to achieve the pledge."
Shin later told a KBS radio interview that transitional team officials have prepared measures to keep Yoon's promise to some extent.
During his campaign, Yoon said he will raise the monthly wage of conscripted soldiers to 2 million won as a part of his plan to enhance the troops' working conditions. Currently, a sergeant receives 676,100 won per month.
The transition team has been discussing funding and payment plans on Yoon's pledge.
Sources said that a plan of a slight wage hike from the current level and giving a lump sum of money upon the soldiers' discharge is being reviewed as a favorable option rather than following the original plan of giving the troops 2 million won per month.
