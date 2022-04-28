Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. dollar jumps to 1,265 won amid concerns over economic slowdown (Donga Ilbo)
-- SK Group emerges as No. 2 conglomerate in assets, beating Hyundai Motor Group, helped by chips, batteries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Segye Times)
-- National Assembly plenary session opens amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Won plunges to 1,256 against U.S. dollar, pushing up import prices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- SK Group beats Hyundai Motor Group to emerge as No. 2 conglomerate in assets, helped by chips, batteries (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling, opposition parties sharply divided over prosecution reform bills at National Assembly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Dollar rises to 1,256 won amid concerns over economic slowdown (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Opposition stalls prosecution bill with a filibuster (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecution bill nears final vote (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to decide on outside mask mandate in late May (Korea Times)
