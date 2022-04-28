Korean-language dailies

-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. dollar jumps to 1,265 won amid concerns over economic slowdown (Donga Ilbo)

-- SK Group emerges as No. 2 conglomerate in assets, beating Hyundai Motor Group, helped by chips, batteries (Seoul Shinmun)

-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Segye Times)

-- National Assembly plenary session opens amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Won plunges to 1,256 against U.S. dollar, pushing up import prices (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- SK Group beats Hyundai Motor Group to emerge as No. 2 conglomerate in assets, helped by chips, batteries (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling, opposition parties sharply divided over prosecution reform bills at National Assembly (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Dollar rises to 1,256 won amid concerns over economic slowdown (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills (Korea Economic Daily)

