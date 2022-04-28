(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 28)

Moon also downplayed the Cheonan sinking and the Yeonpyeong shelling in 2010, which killed scores of sailors and civilians, as "military clashes" instead of serious provocations. About the president-elect, Moon criticized him for stepping down without finishing his two-year term. But it was Moon that forced him out of office for unfathomable reasons. After Yoon had stressed the need for a pre-emptive strike on North Korea at clear signs of nuclear missile launches, Moon put the blame on his lack of experiences with the North. If so, should we let North Korea fire nuclear weapons to us?