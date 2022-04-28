Amorepacific Q1 net profit down 12.7 pct to 120.1 bln won
All News 07:48 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 120.1 billion won (US$94.9 million), down 12.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 10.3 percent on-year to 158 billion won. Revenue decreased 7 percent to 1.16 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 86.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
