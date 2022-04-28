Samsung SDI Q1 net profit up 141.7 pct. to 362.7 bln won
All News 08:17 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 362.7 billion won (US$286.6 million), up 141.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 322.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 133.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 36.7 percent to 4.04 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
