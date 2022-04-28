Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/12 Cloudy 30
Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 30
Suwon 23/10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/11 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/09 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/11 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 25/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/10 Sunny 20
Busan 20/13 Cloudy 30
