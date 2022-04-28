Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/12 Cloudy 30

Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 30

Suwon 23/10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/11 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/09 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/11 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/10 Sunny 20

Busan 20/13 Cloudy 30

(END)

