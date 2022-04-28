Samsung SDS Q1 net income up 29 pct to 204.4 bln won
April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 204.4 billion won (US$161.5 million), up 29 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 273.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 217.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 36.9 percent to 4.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 14.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
