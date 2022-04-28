Yoon to attend World Economic Forum's annual meeting next year: spokesperson
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January next year, his spokesperson said Thursday.
Yoon expressed his intention to attend the forum in Davos after receiving an invitation from World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab during their meeting Wednesday, according to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.
The WEF organizes an annual forum in Davos where the world's political and economic leaders gather to discuss various global agenda. The forum has been usually held in the beginning of the year, but due to the omicron wave, this year's edition has been pushed back to May 22-26.
In their meeting, Yoon and Schwab exchanged their views on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of Yoon's transition team, is also scheduled to meet Schwab later Thursday.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Controversy erupts over education minister nominee's family receiving Fulbright scholarships