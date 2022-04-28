Korea Zinc Inc Q1 net profit down 30.3 pct to 147.9 bln won
All News 10:21 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 147.9 billion won (US$116.9 million), down 30.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 284.7 billion won, up 5.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 20.9 percent to 2.66 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 217.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Controversy erupts over education minister nominee's family receiving Fulbright scholarships