Seoul shares up late Thurs. morning
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.41 percent higher late Thursday morning, led by bullish construction and chemical shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 10.90 points to 2,649.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
Top builders Hyundai Engineering & Construction and GS Engineering & Construction rose nearly 4 percent and more than 5 percent, respectively.
LG Chem, a major chemical company, jumped more than 6 percent, with cosmetics firm Amorepacific spiking nearly 10 percent, boosted by sound quarterly earnings.
In contrast, market bellwether Samsung Electronics, lost about 0.5 percent, with payment platform operator Kakao Pay dipping more than 2 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,268.70 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.5 won from Wednesday's close.
