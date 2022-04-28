LX International Q1 net profit up 128.1 pct to 223.1 bln won
All News 13:26 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 223.1 billion won (US$175.5 million), up 128.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 245.7 billion won, up 116.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 33.5 percent to 4.91 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another record low in Feb.