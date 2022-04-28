Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LX International Q1 net profit up 128.1 pct to 223.1 bln won

All News 13:26 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 223.1 billion won (US$175.5 million), up 128.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 245.7 billion won, up 116.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 33.5 percent to 4.91 trillion won.
