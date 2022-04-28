HD Hyundai Q1 net profit up 29.1 pct to 380.2 bln won
All News 13:50 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 380.2 billion won (US$299.2 million), up 29.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 805 billion won, up 50.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 85.9 percent to 11.29 trillion won.
The operating profit was 38.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
