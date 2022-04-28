Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries turns to red in Q1

All News 13:52 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 175.9 billion won (US$138.4 million), shifting from a profit of 6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 217.4 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 28.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 0.7 percent to 2 trillion won.
