Hyundai Mipo Dockyard turns to red in Q1

All News 13:56 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 39.5 billion won (US$31.1 million), turning from a profit of 29.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 61.8 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 17.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 27.9 percent to 876 billion won.
