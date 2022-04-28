Military reports 1,072 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:09 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 1,072 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 130,698.
The new cases included 697 from the Army, 189 from the Air Force, 75 from the Navy, 69 from the Marine Corps and 36 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also five cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 6,645 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
S. Korea's childbirths hit another record low in Feb.