Oci Q1 net income up 237.4 pct to 134.2 bln won

All News 14:26 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 134.2 billion won (US$105.3 million), up 237.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 244.6 percent on-year to 162 billion won. Sales increased 75.4 percent to 1 trillion won.
