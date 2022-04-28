Hanwha Systems Q1 net profit down 55.5 pct to 10.6 bln won
All News 14:45 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 10.6 billion won (US$8.3 million), down 55.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 50.5 percent on-year to 15.2 billion won. Revenue increased 17.2 percent to 429.6 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May