Hanwha Systems Q1 net profit down 55.5 pct to 10.6 bln won

All News 14:45 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 10.6 billion won (US$8.3 million), down 55.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 50.5 percent on-year to 15.2 billion won. Revenue increased 17.2 percent to 429.6 billion won.
