Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The government is likely to lift the outdoor mask mandate next week, officials here said Thursday.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is expected to announce the decision during a COVID-19 response meeting Friday as the country continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
"Even after restrictions on private gatherings and business hours have been fully lifted, the downward trend continues in COVID-19 cases, while critical and fatality rates are stable," a government official said. "Experts think that lifting the mask wearing rule outdoors, where the risk of transmission is lower than indoors, is possible."
Earlier this week, Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team, said the incoming government will determine whether to lift the outdoor mask mandate in late May.
Ahn's remark is seen as a suggestion for the current government to keep the mask mandate till late May, but health officials reportedly decided there is no reason to delay lifting the mandate considering the recent virus trend.
South Korea recently got rid of all COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, except the mask mandate, as the pandemic entered a more manageable stage.
COVID-19 infections have dipped to under 100,000 daily cases for days after peaking at over 620,000 in mid-March amid a surge driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May