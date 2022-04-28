Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys set for talks in Seoul: ministry

All News 16:00 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China will hold talks in Seoul next week to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's missile tests, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, is scheduled to have the first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, on Tuesday, as he is set for his first visit to South Korea since taking office in April 2021, according to the ministry.

"The two sides plan to share their assessments on the recent grave security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to cooperate for the stable management of the Korean Peninsula situation," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam told a press briefing.

During his visit, Liu is also expected to meet with senior officials from foreign affairs and unification ministries, as well as the National Security Council, according to Seoul officials.

Noh Kyu-duk (L), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, attend a video meeting on Nov. 1, 2021, in this file photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

