Cheil Worldwide Inc Q1 net profit up 37.3 pct to 45.2 bln won
All News 15:34 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 45.2 billion won (US$35.5 million), up 37.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 58.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 41 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 35.9 percent to 946.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
