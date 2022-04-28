Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:49 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hanmi Science 51,300 UP 1,300
S-Oil 104,500 DN 500
MS IND 22,750 UP 100
LG Innotek 350,000 DN 18,000
IS DONGSEO 53,000 UP 1,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,500 UP 6,000
HyundaiMipoDock 84,700 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 UP 60
LS ELECTRIC 48,800 UP 1,650
SamsungElecMech 162,000 UP 2,500
Hanssem 79,700 UP 1,200
OCI 97,400 DN 900
HtlShilla 81,300 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 64,900 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,350 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 210,000 UP 5,000
Kogas 41,100 UP 800
KorZinc 592,000 0
KSOE 95,100 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,000 UP 500
HMM 28,500 UP 1,650
LOTTE 34,150 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,160 UP 60
POSCO Holdings 290,000 UP 12,000
DB INSURANCE 67,900 UP 1,100
SLCORP 27,300 UP 2,300
Yuhan 61,100 UP 200
SamsungElec 64,800 DN 200
NHIS 10,550 UP 150
DongwonInd 249,000 0
HyundaiMtr 188,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 51,100 UP 3,900
GCH Corp 22,100 UP 150
Hyosung 82,800 0
LotteChilsung 187,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,250 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 248,500 UP 4,000
Nongshim 309,500 DN 3,000
DL 62,000 UP 3,300
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!