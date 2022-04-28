KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 11,650 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 0
Daewoong 28,900 UP 250
TaekwangInd 1,009,000 UP 13,000
CJ 85,800 UP 2,100
KIA CORP. 83,700 UP 400
DB HiTek 67,200 DN 800
SK hynix 109,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 685,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,900 UP 2,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 UP 600
Hanwha 29,750 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,500 UP 200
SK Discovery 41,200 UP 150
LS 57,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES144000 0
GC Corp 185,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 42,600 UP 2,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,920 UP 40
SKC 153,500 UP 3,500
KPIC 149,500 UP 3,500
GS Retail 28,850 UP 700
Ottogi 468,000 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 UP 8,000
MERITZ SECU 6,680 UP 60
NAVER 280,500 0
Kakao 89,300 UP 900
LG Display 16,400 DN 1,000
NCsoft 412,500 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 94,000 UP 100
DSME 26,450 UP 250
HDSINFRA 6,600 UP 450
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,550 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 147,000 UP 10,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,235 UP 50
KEPCO KPS 37,800 UP 700
SK 269,000 UP 7,500
Hanon Systems 11,450 UP 100
