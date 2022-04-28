BukwangPharm 11,650 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 0

Daewoong 28,900 UP 250

TaekwangInd 1,009,000 UP 13,000

CJ 85,800 UP 2,100

KIA CORP. 83,700 UP 400

DB HiTek 67,200 DN 800

SK hynix 109,500 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 685,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 44,900 UP 2,050

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 UP 600

Hanwha 29,750 UP 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,500 UP 200

SK Discovery 41,200 UP 150

LS 57,100 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES144000 0

GC Corp 185,500 UP 1,500

GS E&C 42,600 UP 2,600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,920 UP 40

SKC 153,500 UP 3,500

KPIC 149,500 UP 3,500

GS Retail 28,850 UP 700

Ottogi 468,000 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 UP 8,000

MERITZ SECU 6,680 UP 60

NAVER 280,500 0

Kakao 89,300 UP 900

LG Display 16,400 DN 1,000

NCsoft 412,500 UP 2,500

KIWOOM 94,000 UP 100

DSME 26,450 UP 250

HDSINFRA 6,600 UP 450

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,550 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 147,000 UP 10,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,235 UP 50

KEPCO KPS 37,800 UP 700

SK 269,000 UP 7,500

Hanon Systems 11,450 UP 100

(MORE)