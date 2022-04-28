KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LGH&H 906,000 UP 15,000
KT&G 82,200 UP 600
LGCHEM 502,000 UP 39,000
KEPCO E&C 73,900 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 21,150 UP 550
Doosanfc 34,550 DN 1,950
Kangwonland 26,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 1,600
Mobis 209,500 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,000 UP 600
S-1 68,000 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 150,500 UP 7,500
ZINUS 63,300 UP 200
Hanchem 235,000 UP 4,000
DWS 59,100 DN 600
KEPCO 22,850 UP 1,800
SamsungSecu 39,100 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 22,250 DN 1,850
SKTelecom 56,700 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 50,100 UP 1,100
LX INT 39,350 UP 1,800
DongkukStlMill 18,750 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,780 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,950 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,860 UP 75
Daesang 25,300 DN 100
ORION Holdings 14,850 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 6,860 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 98,300 UP 2,200
KCC 342,500 UP 13,000
SKBP 90,200 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,200 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 42,450 UP 1,250
HITEJINRO 37,500 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 89,100 UP 1,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 134,000 UP 500
Boryung 12,900 0
SSANGYONGCNE 8,260 UP 50
