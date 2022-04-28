KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 25,450 DN 50
Youngone Corp 47,950 DN 100
CSWIND 58,500 DN 700
GKL 15,250 UP 350
KOLON IND 62,100 UP 2,100
HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 8,500
Meritz Financial 39,200 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 7,810 UP 110
emart 131,000 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 215,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,800 UP 2,850
PIAM 47,600 DN 200
HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 700
DoubleUGames 48,650 DN 250
ORION 94,500 UP 2,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 DN 200
CUCKOO 18,550 UP 150
COSMAX 84,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 55,400 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 UP 25,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,250 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0
BGF Retail 181,000 UP 1,000
Netmarble 94,400 UP 200
KRAFTON 240,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 125,000 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 800
HDC-OP 15,050 UP 400
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 484,000 UP 9,500
HYBE 259,000 DN 1,500
KakaoBank 42,950 UP 700
SK ie technology 126,000 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 417,500 DN 500
DL E&C 61,000 UP 2,100
kakaopay 112,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 52,600 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 417,000 UP 11,000
SKBS 137,000 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 0
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
