Hansae 25,450 DN 50

Youngone Corp 47,950 DN 100

CSWIND 58,500 DN 700

GKL 15,250 UP 350

KOLON IND 62,100 UP 2,100

HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 8,500

Meritz Financial 39,200 UP 1,100

BNK Financial Group 7,810 UP 110

emart 131,000 UP 1,000

SK Innovation 215,500 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 UP300

KOLMAR KOREA 46,800 UP 2,850

PIAM 47,600 DN 200

HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 700

DoubleUGames 48,650 DN 250

ORION 94,500 UP 2,200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 DN 200

CUCKOO 18,550 UP 150

COSMAX 84,000 UP 2,500

MANDO 55,400 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 UP 25,000

Doosan Bobcat 42,250 UP 750

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0

BGF Retail 181,000 UP 1,000

Netmarble 94,400 UP 200

KRAFTON 240,500 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 125,000 UP 3,000

HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 800

HDC-OP 15,050 UP 400

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 484,000 UP 9,500

HYBE 259,000 DN 1,500

KakaoBank 42,950 UP 700

SK ie technology 126,000 DN 3,500

LG Energy Solution 417,500 DN 500

DL E&C 61,000 UP 2,100

kakaopay 112,000 DN 1,500

SKSQUARE 52,600 DN 200

HYOSUNG TNC 417,000 UP 11,000

SKBS 137,000 DN 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 0

(END)