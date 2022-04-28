(LEAD) Cryptocurrency exchange head indicted for leaking military secrets to presumed N.K. spy
(ATTN: UPDATES data leak results in paras 3-4)
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The head of a cryptocurrency exchange has been indicted for allegedly colluding with a military officer and leaking military secrets, including login information for the military's command and control system, to a presumed North Korean agent in exchange for money, officials said Thursday.
The head of the exchange, surnamed Lee, was charged with allegedly violating the National Security Act after he was found to have made contact with the purported spy in July of last year and later helped him gather military secrets.
The North Korean hacker failed to obtain access to the Korean Joint Command and Control System, a confidential military network, according to the authorities.
But the North Korean acquired some images of the defense network website and military security guidelines that were captured and sent by the military officer.
According to police and prosecution officials, Lee, at the order of the purported spy, approached a 29-year-old military captain in August and promised to compensate the officer with cryptocurrency if he provided military secrets.
Lee allegedly sent the captain a spy camera disguised as a watch in January, which was brought into the officer's base, and a "Poison Tap" USB computer hacking device in March.
Authorities learned the captain provided Lee and the alleged spy with login information of the Korean Joint Command and Control System. Lee and the captain allegedly received cryptocurrency worth 700 million won (US$551,000) and 48 million won, respectively, as compensation.
The captain was also indicted by military prosecutors for allegedly violating the National Security Act. Police are also investigating further into the identity of the presumed North Korean spy.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
(2nd LD) Yoon to hold summit with Biden in Seoul on May 21