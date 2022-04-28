S. Korean Bond Yields on April 28, 2022
All News 16:42 April 28, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.960 1.958 +0.2
2-year TB 2.721 2.686 +3.5
3-year TB 2.925 2.899 +2.6
10-year TB 3.166 3.185 -1.9
2-year MSB 2.740 2.686 +5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.636 3.595 +4.1
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
