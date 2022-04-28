Hyosung Advanced Materials Q1 net profit up 30.6 pct to 70.8 bln won
All News 17:22 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 70.8 billion won (US$55.6 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 21.9 percent on-year to 101.7 billion won. Sales increased 30.4 percent to 1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May