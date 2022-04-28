Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Advanced Materials Q1 net profit up 30.6 pct to 70.8 bln won

All News 17:22 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 70.8 billion won (US$55.6 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 21.9 percent on-year to 101.7 billion won. Sales increased 30.4 percent to 1 trillion won.

The operating profit was 5.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
