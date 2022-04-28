Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development Q1 net income down 48.1 pct to 47.5 bln won

All News 17:27 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 47.5 billion won (US$37.3 million), down 48.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 42.5 percent on-year to 68.1 billion won. Revenue increased 5.3 percent to 731.8 billion won.
