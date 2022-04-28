Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor denies report it continues assembling cars in Russia

All News 21:23 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday denied a news report that Hyundai and its sister company Kia Corp. are still assembling cars in Russia.

Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported earlier in the day Hyundai, Kia and China's Haval are continuing assembling cars in Russia, citing Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

"Our factory in Russia has suspended operations, without any decision made about the time of reopening," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Hyundai has halted its assembly lines in Saint Petersburg since March, citing supply difficulties from the international sanctions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai #TASS #Russia #assembly #Kia
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!