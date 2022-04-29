N.K. leader calls for bolstering military strength in photo session with parade participants
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called again for bolstering the country's military strength to "annihilate" the enemy as he had a photo session with the participants of a military parade held earlier this week, state media reported Friday.
During the session held Wednesday, Kim praised them for "fully demonstrating" the "modernity, heroism and radical development" of its military forces and their "matchless military and technological superiority" during the event held Monday night, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"He underlined the need for all the service personnel of the entire army to fully cherish the soul and spirit of the DPRK and bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy and thus more firmly guarantee the accomplishment of the revolutionary cause of Juche with arms," the KCNA said in an English-language report, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Juche means self-reliance.
Other participants included the North's top military official, Pak Jong-chon, as well as Ri Pyong-chol, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau, who returned to the public view at the parade after a 10-month disappearance.
The North held the nighttime parade Monday to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, during which it displayed its key weapons, including its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
At the parade, Kim also declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities and warned any forces that seek to violate the "fundamental interests" of the North will be met with its nuclear forces.
