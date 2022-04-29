N.K. leader calls for bolstering military strength in photo session with parade participants

"He underlined the need for all the service personnel of the entire army to fully cherish the soul and spirit of the DPRK and bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy and thus more firmly guarantee the accomplishment of the revolutionary cause of Juche with arms," the KCNA said in an English-language report, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Juche means self-reliance.