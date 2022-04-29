Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Welcoming 'endemic' while forgetting 0.13 percent of COVID-19 fatality rate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suffocating face mask is not a must anymore when going out (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden to give speech in S. Korea to keep China in check, S. Korea-U.S. summit planned on May 21 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Outdoor mask mandate to be lifted despite opposition of presidential transition team (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon seeks referendum on prosecution reform bill on overhauling investigative powers of prosecutors (Segye Times)
-- Power of semiconductors in Taiwan, its market capitalization outstrips that of S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. GDP falls 1.4 pct in Q1, unexpected slowdown sends shock wave (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Envisioned establishment of agency on investigating serious crimes omitted from prosecution reform bill (Hankyoreh)
-- Up to 6 mln won of COVID-19 relief money to be provided to each small merchant, with amount differentiated based on damage assessment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Overproduction of solar energy; gov't frequently orders suspensions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fears grow over using food as weapon in global market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon and Biden will hold summit on May 21 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Biden to hold summit on May 21 (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Biden likely to stress deterrence on NK during summit (Korea Times)
