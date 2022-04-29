(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 29)
Strengthen alliance
Summit could mark milestone in bilateral ties
Incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to hold their first summit in Seoul on May 21 to discuss how to strengthen the alliance and deepen the partnership between the two countries. The summit will come only 11 days after Yoon is sworn in as president May 10. This will mark the earliest-ever meeting between the leaders of the allies following a South Korean president's inauguration.
Both Seoul and Washington certainly feel the urgent need for better ties and enhanced cooperation amid growing North Korean military threats, the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine and the escalating rivalry between the U.S. and China. Thus, Yoon and Biden are expected to work together closely to open a new era in bilateral relations.
It is worth noting that Yoon has already promised to further develop the two countries' comprehensive strategic alliance not only in defense and security but also in other areas such as the economy, trade, technology and climate change. Biden also needs South Korea's cooperation in bilateral, regional and international issues as he is vying to regain the U.S.' global leadership and restoring its alliance and partnership with like-minded democracies.
Most of all, the two leaders should take advantage of their scheduled summit to upgrade the bilateral alliance to better cope with mounting tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has conducted 13 launches of different types of missiles, including a hypersonic ballistic missile, so far this year. It even test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, scrapping its self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests. More seriously, its leader Kim Jong-un recently threatened to use nuclear weapons. There are also concerns that Pyongyang may conduct a seventh nuclear test as early as next month.
Against the backdrop, Yoon and Biden need to work out a new strategy to prevent the recalcitrant North from making further provocations. They are likely to discuss ways of deploying U.S. strategic assets to South Korea to enhance deterrence against possible nuclear attacks from North Korea. Beefing up the bilateral security alliance is, no doubt, crucial to ensure peace and stability on the peninsula and in the region. It is also necessary for the two presidents to hammer out measures to lure the North back to dialogue and prod it to move toward denuclearization.
Yoon and Biden are also predicted to accelerate the economic partnership between the two allies. Bilateral technology cooperation is necessary for the U.S. to establish its own supply chain for semiconductors and other strategic goods. They are likely to discuss cooperation in the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing influence in the region. In addition, Biden is expected to ask Yoon to mend ties with Japan in order to push for trilateral cooperation, while calling for Korea's active participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a U.S.-led security partnership involving Australia, Japan and India.
We hope that Seoul and Washington will make successful results in the May 21 summit to open a new chapter in bilateral ties and upgrade their alliance to a more comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation.
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May