(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 29)

Against the backdrop, Yoon and Biden need to work out a new strategy to prevent the recalcitrant North from making further provocations. They are likely to discuss ways of deploying U.S. strategic assets to South Korea to enhance deterrence against possible nuclear attacks from North Korea. Beefing up the bilateral security alliance is, no doubt, crucial to ensure peace and stability on the peninsula and in the region. It is also necessary for the two presidents to hammer out measures to lure the North back to dialogue and prod it to move toward denuclearization.