Padres' Kim Ha-seong sets career high with 3-hit game

All News 08:36 April 29, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- San Diego Padres' South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong has established his major league career high with a three-hit performance.

Kim went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, helping the Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday (local time).

In this Getty Images photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the top of the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on April 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

Those three RBIs tied Kim's career best, first set last year during his rookie campaign.

Kim is now batting .250/.362/.500 in 14 games this season with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Batting ninth and playing third base, Kim singled in his first time up in the second inning. After striking out in the fifth, Kim collected his three RBIs with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning.

With the bases loaded, Kim drove a 3-1 fastball from reliever Tony Santillan to left. Left fielder Tommy Pham took a gamble and tried to make a diving grab, but the ball instead skipped past him and rolled to the fence, allowing all three runners to score and break a 2-2 tie.

In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (R) celebrates his double against the Cincinnati Reds during the top of the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on April 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

Kim doubled to lead off the eighth inning and then scored on Manny Machado's single to put the Padres up 7-4.

Kim split his 2021 season at second base, third base and shortstop. So far this year, he has played at shortstop and hot corner.

In this Getty Images photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (L) celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer after their 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in a Major League Baseball regular season game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on April 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

