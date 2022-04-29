Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Outdoor mask mandate to end next week

All News 08:42 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lift the outdoor mask mandate next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, though people will still need to wear a mask when they attend gatherings of 50 or more people or use multiuse facilities.

The decision on mask wearing comes after the country last week scrapped most COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, including gathering limits and business hour curfews, as part of its effort to return to pre-pandemic normalcy amid a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

#mask #COVID-19
