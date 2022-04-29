Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/12 Rain 20

Incheon 17/12 Rain 20

Suwon 17/12 Rain 20

Cheongju 17/11 Rain 30

Daejeon 17/11 Rain 30

Chuncheon 16/10 Rain 30

Gangneung 11/09 Rain 70

Jeonju 18/11 Rain 20

Gwangju 21/12 Rain 30

Jeju 17/12 Rain 30

Daegu 15/11 Rain 30

Busan 15/12 Rain 30

(END)

