Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/12 Rain 20
Incheon 17/12 Rain 20
Suwon 17/12 Rain 20
Cheongju 17/11 Rain 30
Daejeon 17/11 Rain 30
Chuncheon 16/10 Rain 30
Gangneung 11/09 Rain 70
Jeonju 18/11 Rain 20
Gwangju 21/12 Rain 30
Jeju 17/12 Rain 30
Daegu 15/11 Rain 30
Busan 15/12 Rain 30
(END)
