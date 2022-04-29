S. Korea deploys homegrown radar system to Air Force
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has deployed a new homegrown radar guidance system to the Air Force to replace those that have been in use at military airports for more than three decades, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.
The armed service has recently received the precision approach radar (PAR) systems used by air traffic controllers to give navigational guidance to pilots for landing, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
In 2012, DAPA and the South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 jointly invested 20 billion won (US$15.74 million) to develop the new radar system. Its development was completed in 2017.
DAPA said it plans to continue its push to indigenously develop other military radar systems so as to help strengthen the nation's overall defense capabilities.
