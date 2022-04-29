Hanwha Life Insurance Q1 net income down 70.6 pct. to 98.8 bln won
All News 09:36 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 98.8 billion won (US$77.8 million), down 70.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 130.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 436.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.5 percent to 7.25 trillion won.
(END)
