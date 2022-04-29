Hanwha Aerospace Q1 net income down 53.3 pct to 46.7 bln won
All News 09:56 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 46.7 billion won (US$36.7 million), down 53.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 66.4 billion won, up 0.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13.7 percent to 1.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
