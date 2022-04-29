Moon says to determine whether to pardon ex-President Lee based on judicial justice, public consensus
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Outgoing President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will determine whether to pardon former President Lee Myung-bak after taking judicial justice and public consensus into consideration, while raising questions about incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol's push to relocate the presidential office.
Moon made the remarks as he directly responded to online petitions opposing the pardon of Lee and Yoon's relocation of the presidential office.
As for the opposition to pardoning Lee, Moon said: "There are many people who have the same opinion as petitioners. On the other hand, there are many opinions in favor of amnesty for national harmony and integration.
"I will make a judgment by carefully reviewing judicial justice and public consensus," Moon said.
Lee is serving a 17-year prison term for embezzlement and bribery.
Yoon's transition team is moving the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the defense ministry compound in Seoul's central district of Yongsan in an effort to move out of a "symbol of imperial power" and get closer to the people.
With regard to the petition opposing the relocation, Moon said, "I personally agree with the petition."
Moon said it is questionable whether the presidential office should be relocated because it forced the defense ministry to move its headquarters amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Outdoor mask mandate to end next week