With one team in, 3 more from S. Korea trying to reach AFC Champions League knockouts

Ulsan, the 2020 AFC champions, are in second place in Group I, whose clubs have been playing in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Ulsan defeated Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 on Wednesday to climb to 10 points. But Johor Darul Ta'zim still lead the group. They, too, have 10 points but have the tiebreak advantage over Ulsan following their 2-1 win over the Korean club on April 18. These two teams will meet in Saturday's finale with the automatic knockout berth at stake.

