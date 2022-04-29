Continued restoration work spotted at N. Korea's nuclear test site: report
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) --- North Korea appears to be continuing its work to restore the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which it ostensibly demolished in 2018 ahead of a historic summit with the United States, according to a North Korea information provider that cited satellite photos.
Commercial satellite imagery taken on April 26 of the site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, indicates ongoing work to restore access to the site's Tunnel No. 3 complex, with the construction of a new portal, or entrance, and support structures, read a note by 38 North.
"It is unclear if the portal has been completed yet, given the small amount of spoil that has been observed so far," it added. "The area outside the new portal has been leveled and stabilized. At the east end of the leveled area, the construction of a small support building has been completed."
In 2018, the North announced the complete closure of the Punggye-ri site, known to have four tunnels, with its demolition carried out in front of a small group of invited foreign journalists. Speculation has been widespread that the North may be preparing for its first nuclear test since September 2017.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(2nd LD) Yoon voices concern over prosecution reform legislation
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday