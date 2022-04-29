The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:12 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.54 1.54
2-M 1.60 1.60
3-M 1.66 1.66
6-M 1.86 1.86
12-M 2.31 2.30
(END)
