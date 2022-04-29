Fire, police agencies refuse to scrap age limit when hiring despite recommendation: rights watchdog
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The National Fire Agency (NFA) and the National Police Agency (NPA) refused to accept a recommendation from the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) to remove the age limit for career counseling positions, the rights watchdog said Friday.
In November, the commission recommended the NFA and NPA revise regulations that allow only those aged 40 and below to apply for experienced counselor positions.
However, the two agencies rejected the recommendation, saying the age restriction is needed because the job position requires up to two years of fieldwork following employment and applicants may be given jobs other than counseling after three to five years of mandatory service as counselors.
The commission said the age limit is considered a type of employment discrimination, calling upon the agencies to put in more efforts to make a change.
It is not rational to set an age limit believing people aged 40 cannot do fieldwork and because of the possibility of job transfers after mandatory service as the applicants are assessed on their health condition and physical ability in the hiring process, the NHRCK said.
