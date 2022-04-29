LS Electric Q1 net income up 112.8 pct. to 33.5 bln won
All News 13:45 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 33.5 billion won (US$26.4 million), up 112.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 73.7 percent on-year to 40.6 billion won. Sales increased 23.8 percent to 729.7 billion won.
