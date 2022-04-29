Hyundai Glovis Q1 net profit up 125.3 pct. to 291.9 bln won
All News 13:45 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 291.9 billion won (US$230.5 million), up 125.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 426.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 24.3 percent to 6.29 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 222 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
