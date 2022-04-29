(LEAD) KBO declines to approve contract for embattled ex-MLB player Kang Jung-ho

The Heroes then came out of blue to announce their signing of Kang, an erstwhile slugger who'd drunk and driven his way out of baseball. Even if Kang had been released from the voluntarily retired list, he wouldn't have been eligible until next year because of an earlier KBO suspension. The KBO had handed down a one-year ban on Kang in May 2020 over his off-field issues, with the ban starting from the day Kang is formally registered as a KBO player.