Military reports 827 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:20 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 827 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 131,523.
The new cases included 549 from the Army, 103 from the Air Force, 84 from the Marine Corps, 55 from the Navy and 36 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 6,332 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training