Military reports 827 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:20 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 827 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 131,523.

The new cases included 549 from the Army, 103 from the Air Force, 84 from the Marine Corps, 55 from the Navy and 36 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Currently, 6,332 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken on March 26, 2022, shows a service member taking a COVID-19 test at a clinic in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

