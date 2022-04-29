Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea-China trade fair resumes after 7-yr halt over U.N. sanctions
SEOUL -- An international trade fair co-hosted by North Korea and China opened for the first time in seven years, according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.
It had been suspended since 2016 after China, the North's traditional ally and biggest trade partner, voted in favor of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.
------------
N.K. leader calls for bolstering military strength in photo session with parade participants
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called again for bolstering the country's military strength to "annihilate" the enemy as he had a photo session with the participants of a military parade held earlier this week, state media reported Friday.
During the session held Wednesday, Kim praised them for "fully demonstrating" the "modernity, heroism and radical development" of its military forces and their "matchless military and technological superiority" during the event held Monday night, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities, as the country showcased a "giant" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade earlier this week, according to its state media Tuesday.
Delivering a speech during the event, Kim vowed to boost the country's nuclear capabilities at the "fastest possible speed" at the nighttime parade to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) held Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------
(LEAD) Ri Pyong-chol reinstated as top N. Korean official, report shows
SEOUL -- Ri Pyong-chol, known for his leading role in North Korea's nuclear and missile development under the Kim Jong-un regime, has returned to public view after a 10-month disappearance, Pyongyang's state media showed Tuesday.
He was known to have been dismissed from all posts in July last year as he was accused of neglecting official duties.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
SEOUL -- North Korea held a military parade in Pyongyang on Monday evening to mark a key national anniversary, an informed source said, in what was seen as a highly choreographed event to cement internal unity and highlight its military heft.
The North kicked off the parade at Kim Il Sung Square at 10 p.m. on the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), according to the source. The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.
------------
N. Korea touts 'new heyday' in Russia ties on summit anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday touted its ties with Russia as entering a "new heyday," on the occasion of the third anniversary of a summit between their leaders.
In 2019, the North's leader Kim Jong-un held his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.
(END)
